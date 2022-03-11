Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $152.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

