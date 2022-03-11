Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,665,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

