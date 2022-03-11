Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.