Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 954,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,481 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,827,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

