Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $62.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.