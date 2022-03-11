Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $35.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

