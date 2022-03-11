Royal Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$11.24 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market cap of C$926.18 million and a PE ratio of 34.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

