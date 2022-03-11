SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,293 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,306.67. The firm has a market cap of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.