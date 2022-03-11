Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,092 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 393,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 76,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $117.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.63. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

