Royal Bank of Canada Sells 164,277 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

