Royal Bank of Canada Sells 34,166 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

