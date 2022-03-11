Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $225,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,657. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.