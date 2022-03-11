Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,460 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $72,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.

SPGI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.94. 57,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $341.30 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.