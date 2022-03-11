Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,311 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $113,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,427. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.67 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

