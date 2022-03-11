RPC Group (LON:RPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $792.59

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.59 ($10.39) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.39). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.39), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 792.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About RPC Group (LON:RPC)
See Also
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.