RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

