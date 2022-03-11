RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON reported earnings of ($2.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 177,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

