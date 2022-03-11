Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

