salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $459,540.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

CRM stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 269,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

