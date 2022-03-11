Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 9,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,678,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
