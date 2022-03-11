Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $179.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

