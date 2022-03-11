Sandra Lamartine Acquires 965 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

