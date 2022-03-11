Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDVKY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

