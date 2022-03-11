Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 37 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.13.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

