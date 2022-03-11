Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €748.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($813.04) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($853.26) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($969.57) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($836.96) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($902.17) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €813.00 ($883.70) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €801.50 ($871.20).

KER stock opened at €551.80 ($599.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €651.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €663.21. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($453.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

