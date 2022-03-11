SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce $7.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.63 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $35.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 874,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,196. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SAP by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SAP by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

