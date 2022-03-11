Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,328 shares of company stock worth $894,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

