Scala Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Scala has a total market cap of $710,650.41 and approximately $6,050.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

