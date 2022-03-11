ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

