Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,242,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

