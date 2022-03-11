Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

