Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 326,015 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

