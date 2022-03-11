Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 422.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 60.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.30 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

