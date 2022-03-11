Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.57 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

