Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $271.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

