Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.47

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 2249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.