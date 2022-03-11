Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

