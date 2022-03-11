Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

