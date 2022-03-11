Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $18,279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Proto Labs by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,464,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.