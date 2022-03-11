ScPrime Trading Down 11.1% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $29.55 million and $28,848.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,262,432 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.