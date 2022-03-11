SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.79 and last traded at $100.79. Approximately 93,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,333,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

