Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

