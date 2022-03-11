Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £218.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,309.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,275.41.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

