Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 212.1% in February

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.