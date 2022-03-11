Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 700 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,054,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

