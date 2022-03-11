Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,404. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.