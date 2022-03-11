Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 617.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Accenture stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.07. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

