Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,417 shares of company stock worth $23,601,926. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

