Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.15. 6,390,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

