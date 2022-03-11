Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,956. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

